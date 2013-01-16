Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz Finance PLC's upcoming issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes an expected Long-term rating of 'B(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The issue's planned volume is USD500m with notes having maturities of five years.

The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank). Ukreximbank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B', a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b', a Support Rating of '4', a Support Rating Floor of 'B', and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(ukr)'. The Outlooks on both the Long-term IDR and National Long-term rating are Stable.

Ukreximbank's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's sizable capital buffer and solid pre-impairment profitability available to absorb losses, comfortable liquidity and solid corporate franchise. However, Ukreximbank's VR also considers its high loan impairment (albeit lower than for the sector as a whole), high loan concentrations, the large share of FX lending and currently weak profitability, driven by loan impairment charges.

At the same time, Ukreximbank's IDRs, National Long-term and Support Ratings are underpinned by potential support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed, based on the bank's state ownership, its policy role, its high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the bank under different governments. The ratings also take into consideration the ability of the Ukrainian authorities to provide such support, which remains limited, as indicated by the sovereign's Long-term IDR of 'B'.

Biz Finance PLC, a UK-based company, will only pay noteholders amounts (principal and interest) received from Ukreximbank under the loan agreement. The claims under the loan agreement will rank at least equally with the claims of other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Ukreximbank, save those preferred by relevant laws. Under Ukrainian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-Q312, retail depositors accounted for around 25% of Ukreximbank's non-equity funding, according to the bank's local GAAP reporting.

Noteholders will receive a put option if the Ukrainian state ceases to own, legally and beneficially, at least 51% of the capital stock of, or otherwise to control, Ukreximbank or announces its intention to do so and if such an event results in a downgrade of Ukreximbank's ratings. Other terms in the loan agreement also include covenants restricting mergers, disposals and other types of corporate reorganisations and stipulate that operations with affiliates should be conducted on market terms. Ukreximbank also commits to maintaining a regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratio (currently, 10%). According to the terms of the loan agreement, a cross default is triggered if Ukreximbank's, or any of its material subsidiaries, overdue indebtedness exceeds USD10m (or its equivalent in other currency).

At end-Q312, Ukreximbank was the third largest bank in Ukraine by total assets; its key role is to support foreign trade. The state, represented by the Ukrainian cabinet, is the only shareholder in the bank.