Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gas Natural SDG, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.
The rating actions follow the approval by the Spanish government of a set of
measures on 27 December 2012 designed to prevent generation of future tariff
deficit (TD) in the electricity system in Spain. The current regulatory scheme
presents slight changes compared with the draft measures published in September
2012. The main difference is that a flat 7% tax has been fixed to all power
generation compared with the previous proposal of 6%. Fitch does not expect this
to have a significant impact on Gas Natural's credit metrics. The other approved
measures were largely unchanged.
KEY DRIVERS
- Strong Metrics
The Stable Outlook is supported by Fitch's expectations that Gas Natural's
leverage will continue decreasing in the short to medium term as stated in its
business plan, with FFO adjusted net leverage to remain around 3.9x in 2012 and
3.5x in 2014. Conversely, we believe that FFO interest cover will increase to
around 5.4x in 2014 from 4.9x in 2012.
The tax scheme on electricity generation introduced by the decree, together with
the regulatory changes affecting the electricity distribution segment introduced
earlier in Q212 will negatively impact Gas Natural's 2013 earnings. However, the
latter is manageable for the issuer due to its relative exposure to the Spanish
generation segment and good performance of other business segments.
- Sovereign Exposure
The Stable Outlook is also underpinned by Fitch's approach within which Spain's
sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative) would need to be downgraded by three notches
to 'BB' in order to likely trigger a downgrade of Gas Natural. The company
generated around 60% of FY11's EBITDA in Spain. Fitch does not expect this to
significantly change for 2012's results.
- Monetisation of Past TD Slowing Down
As expected by Fitch, the securitisation of past TD has significantly slowed
down in 2012 as a result of the high correlation between the market access of
the Spanish sovereign debt and the TD securitisation notes that are underpinned
by the Spanish sovereign guarantee. In 2012, FADE (securitisation vehicle for
the TD) issued 50% of the amount placed in 2011 reflecting the financial
instability that characterised the sovereign debt market over the past 12
months.
At YE12, Gas Natural's outstanding TD was c. EUR1bn. The slowing down of the
monetisation has a negative financial impact on credit metrics as Fitch includes
the outstanding TD amounts in the leverage ratios. However, the financial
implications for Gas Natural, on a progressive de-leveraging path, are less
negative compared with its peers.
- Future Tariff Deficit
Fitch highlights that it has not been included in the law that part of the
burden (EUR2.2bn) will be transferred to the state budget as previously stated.
Additionally, the government has erased the legal limits for the generation of
TD previously established at EUR1.5bn in 2012 and zero in 2013. The latter will
allow transferring all tariff deficit amounts to FADE but we believe it is a
clear signal that the Spanish electricity system will continue generating a TD
beyond 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that may potentially lead to a positive rating
action include:
- Further reduction of leverage with FFO adjusted net leverage around 3.0x or
below on a sustained basis and FFO interest coverage around 5.5x or above on a
sustained basis.
- Improvement in the operating and regulatory environment.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- A downgrade of Spain to 'BB' would likely trigger a downgrade to 'BBB' for Gas
Natural's IDR following Fitch's approach.
- An increase of leverage with FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x and FFO
interest coverage below 4.5x on sustained basis, possibly as a result of further
government measures.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Gas Natural's liquidity position remains strong. It had around EUR5bn of
committed available credit lines with more than 15 entities and EUR4.3bn of
available cash as of September 2012. This liquidity should enable it to cover
maturities within the next 24 months (EUR4.9bn). We expect Gas Natural to
generate free cash flow in 2012-2014.
RATING ACTIONS
Gas Natural SDG, S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', removed from RWN, Outlook Stable
Short- term IDR affirmed at 'F2' removed from RWN
Gas Natural Finance BV
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB+' removed from RWN
Euro commercial Paper programme affirmed at 'F2' removed from RWN
Gas Natural Capital Markets
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB+' removed from RWN
Union Fenosa Finance BV
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2' removed from RWN
Union Fenosa Financial Services USA LLC
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+' removed from RWN
Union Fenosa Preferentes, S.A.
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB' removed from RWN