OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to PYMES BANESTO 3.

-- This Spanish ABS of SMEs transaction will securitize a pool of unsecured loans originated by Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto) and granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to PYMES BANESTO 3, Fondo De Titulizacion De Activos (PYMES BANESTO 3). At closing, PYMES BANESTO 3 will issue class A, B, and C notes (see list below).

This asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction will securitize a pool of unsecured loans granted by Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto; BBB/Negative/A-2) to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers. Banesto will also act as servicer, paying agent, and treasury account provider.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- The issuer is a "fondo de titulizacion de activos" (a Spanish special-purpose entity with the sole purpose of issuing notes). At closing, PYMES BANESTO 3 will issue three classes of notes. The class A and B notes will be asset-backed notes, while the class C notes will be issued to fund the reserve fund at closing. The class B and C notes will be fully subordinated to the class A notes.

-- At closing, the class A notes will benefit from a credit enhancement of 33%, which is provided by the subordination of the class B notes (13%) and the reserve fund (20%), which will be funded by the issuance of the class C notes. The reserve fund will be fully funded at closing and will provide credit support to the class A and B notes. The reserve fund's purpose is to pay interest shortfalls and principal payments for the class A and B notes during the life of the transaction.

-- Interest and principal will be combined into a single priority of payments. There is an interest deferral trigger for the class B notes. If cumulative defaults represent more than 20% of the initial balance of the assets, the interest payment of the class B notes would be postponed. The class B and C notes' principal is fully subordinated to the senior class A notes.

-- Banesto will be the only counterparty in this transaction, acting as servicer, paying agent, and treasury account provider.

-- There will be no interest rate swap agreement in this transaction.

Our analysis has indicated the following key pool characteristics:

-- The preliminary pool comprises unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs (81.65%) and self-employed borrowers that represent 18.35% of the preliminary pool.

-- There is significant obligor concentration in the preliminary pool. The largest borrower represents 3.06% of the issuance amount and the largest 10 borrowers represent 10.80% of the preliminary pool. There are 8,158 loans and 7,499 borrowers in the preliminary pool.

-- We do not view industry concentration to be significant in the preliminary pool. The top sector--retail trade, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles--represents 11.49% of the preliminary pool.

-- In terms of geographical concentration, 58.06% of the preliminary pool is concentrated in four regions: Catalunya, Andalucia, Valencia, and Madrid.

-- Of the preliminary pool, about 20.48% consists of fixed-rate loans, while the notes pay a floating-rate of interest. Because there is no swap in the transaction to hedge this risk, we have applied additional stresses in our cash flow analysis.

-- Not all of the loans are paying their installments on a monthly (72.7%) or quarterly basis (13.6%). Of the preliminary pool, 11.5% pays on a semiannual basis and nearly 2.0% of the pool pays on an annual basis.

Our preliminary ratings reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying preliminary asset pool, as well as our analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that, although the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AA- (sf)' rating level, our rating is constrained at a 'A- (sf)' rating level because of the transaction's exposure to counterparty risk and the remedy action triggers defined in the transaction documentation.

We consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury account provider to a 'A-' rating level, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).

Our analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to the class B notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to the assigned rating levels. We have therefore assigned our 'BBB (sf)' rating to the class B notes.

The issuer created the class C notes to fund the reserve fund at closing. All of its payments (interest and principal) will be made after the top up of the reserve fund. We have therefore assigned a 'CC (sf)' rating to this class of notes because there will be no ultimate payment of principal and potential interest shortfalls could occur during the life of the transaction.

RATINGS LIST

PYMES BANESTO 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR588 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A A- (sf) 426.30

B BBB (sf) 63.70

C CC (sf) 98.00