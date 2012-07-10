(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Private Limited (SVMPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect SVMPL's low EBITDA margin of 5.4%, high financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) of 4.4x and comfortable interest coverage of 3.1x in FY12 (year end March).

The ratings also reflect the nascent stage and moderate scale of SVMPL's operations (revenue: INR840m in FY12) and the commoditised nature of raw materials. The ratings also factor in customer concentration, as around 75% of the company's revenue comes from a single customer.

The ratings, however, draw strength from the two-decade-long experience of SVMPL's founders in lead alloy manufacturing, which may help the company to generate more business.

Positive rating action may result from interest cover above 3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, interest cover below 1.75x on a sustained basis could lead to negative rating action.

SVMPL manufactures lead alloys at its facility in Kolar, Karnataka.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to SVMPL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR8m long-term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR150m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR30m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'