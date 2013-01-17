(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt ratings to the 32nd and 33rd series of unsecured straight bonds issued by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1) (see list below).

The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity and a financial institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which excludes the factor of government support in a time of need. Because of its critical policy role, we believe DBJ has an "extremely high" likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Based on its policy role and with its strong business base, DBJ has a track record of extending investment and financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and technological innovation. The bank has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency measures, it has received financial support from the government, such as liquidity support and additional capital. However, the rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ's relationship with the government over the long term under the current full privatization plan. Our assessment of the SACP reflects DBJ's sound capitalization and limited market risk. However, DBJ's credit risk concentration on large-lot borrowers following the March 2011 earthquake has risen relative to its earnings and capital, and we view this as a risk factor. Another risk factor is the worsening financial performance, in our view, of a large-lot borrower that has been receiving government support.

RATING LIST

Ratings Assigned

Issue Rating

32nd series of unsecured straight bonds:

JPY35 bil. 0.166% bonds due March 18, 2016 A+

33rd series of unsecured straight bonds:

JPY35 bil. 0.244% bonds due March 20, 2018 A+

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010