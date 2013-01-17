Jan 17 - House prices will continue to fall in most European markets this year as economic uncertainties in the region continue, Standard & Poor's economists forecast today in the report: "Europe's Recession Is Still Dragging Down House Prices In Most Markets." The report is the first in a series of quarterly reports on nine key European housing markets by Standard & Poor's Economic Research team.

The extent of house price declines will likely vary significantly by country. "Spain is still suffering a sharp correction and we forecast prices will fall by 7.8% this year, with little relief in sight," said Standard & Poor's EMEA chief economist Jean-Michel Six. Other countries on Europe's "periphery", though, are seeing some light and the end of the tunnel. The free fall in Ireland's housing market, where residential property prices have halved in value since 2007, now appears to be stabilizing. But here, like Spain, swathes of unsold housing stock will delay a recovery. Portugal, meanwhile, despite suffering similar economic woes, did not see a housing bubble, so house price declines now are more limited. Potential reforms in Portugal could help stem the bleeding in house prices as early as next year, in our view.

In Europe's "core", the downturns in the Dutch and French housing markets appear to be accelerating. We forecast they'll see nominal price declines of nearly 6% and 5%, respectively, this year, as rising unemployment, decelerating wages, and the prospect of austerity measures frightens off buyers. Only Germany is bucking the European trend, with a moderate 3% rise in residential prices forecast this year and next, on the back of wage increases and comparatively lower unemployment than in other European countries. Still, Germany's rising market could hardly be described as a boom. It follows years of stagnation between 1999 and 2008, when most other markets rose considerably.

"Over the next few quarters, we expect that weak economic prospects, risk aversion, and balance-sheet adjustment by eurozone households will continue to depress European residential markets," said Mr. Six. "Beyond the economic crisis, though, the prospects for most markets appear more positive. A shortage of housing supply, coupled with rising populations in The Netherlands, France, and the U.K., to name just three, will underpin prices over the longer run."