-- We have reviewed Avoca CLO V's performance by applying our relevant criteria and conducting a credit and cash flow analysis.

-- In our view, the transaction has exhibited stable performance. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all of the rated classes of notes in this transaction.

-- Avoca CLO V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms, with collateral managed by Avoca Capital Holdings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all of Avoca CLO V PLC's rated classes of notes in (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance by conducting our credit and cash flow analysis and applying our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria").

Our analysis shows that the overall credit quality of the portfolio has improved following our previous review on Jan. 16, 2012 (see "Ratings Raised On Six Classes Of Notes In Avoca CLO V; Four Ratings Affirmed"). Since then, the proportion of assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') has decreased to 5.35% from 8.61%, and the level of defaulted assets (assets from obligors rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has decreased to 3.24% from 4.73%. The level of credit enhancement has slightly increased for all rated classes of notes. The transaction now benefits from a higher weighted-average spread of 3.74%, compared with 3.04% as of our January 2012 review.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rates for each rated class at each rating level. In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to the class A1a, A1b, and A2 notes is commensurate with the currently assigned ratings. We have incorporated a series of cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns and levels for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

Avoca CLO V entered into a number of derivative agreements to mitigate currency risks in the transaction. We do not consider the documentation for these derivative agreements to be fully compliant with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012). Therefore, we have not assumed any support from these derivative agreements under our 'AAA', 'AA+', and 'AA' stress scenarios.

We have therefore affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A1a notes and our 'AA+ (sf)' ratings on the class A1b and A2 notes based on our credit and cash flow analysis.

Our ratings on the class B, C, D, E, and F notes are constrained by the application of the largest obligor test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). This test addresses event and model risk that might be present in the transaction. Although the break-even default rates generated by our cash flow model indicated higher ratings, the largest obligor test effectively constrained the ratings on the class B notes at 'A+ (sf)', on the class C notes at 'BBB+ (sf)', on the class D notes at 'BB+ (sf)', on the class E notes at 'CCC+ (sf)', and on the class F notes at 'CCC- (sf)'. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, D, E, and F notes at their current levels.

Following our cash flow analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the class R combination notes is still commensurate with the currently assigned rating. We have therefore affirmed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class R combination notes.

Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) acts as bank account provider and custodian in the transaction. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the counterparty is appropriately rated to support our ratings on the notes.

Avoca CLO V is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in June 2006. The collateral is managed by Avoca Capital Holdings.

Avoca CLO V PLC

EUR543.25 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

Ratings Affirmed

A1a AAA (sf)

A1b AA+ (sf)

A2 AA+ (sf)

B A+ (sf)

C1 BBB+ (sf)

C2 BBB+ (sf)

D BB+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf)

F CCC- (sf)

R Combo BBB+ (sf)

Combo--Combination.