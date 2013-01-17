(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S.'s (Tupras)
Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also
affirmed the National Long-term rating at 'AA+(tur)' and the foreign-currency senior unsecured
rating 'BBB-' of Tupras's USD700m notes maturing in 2018. The Outlooks are Stable.
Tupras's ratings are driven by its dominant position in Turkish downstream and
marketing where the company maintains a 100% share in domestic refining
capacity. However, we expect credit metrics to be stretched for the next two
years as Tupras builds its Residuum Upgrading Project (RUP) at the Izmit
Refinery, leaving it limited room to deviate from our expectations without the
possibility of negative rating action. When combined with continued generous
dividends, we forecast the increased capex will lead to FFO net leverage peaking
at around 3.2x in 2013-2014 before improving to a level commensurate with the
current ratings of below 2.5x in 2015.
KEY DRIVERS:
Turkish Downstream Leader
Tupras owns and operates all four crude oil refineries in Turkey ('BBB-'/Stable)
and has a 64% share in Turkish oil products (2011 data). With its total refining
capacity of 28.1 million metric tons (MT) at end-2011, the company is one of the
largest independent refining companies in Europe. In 9M12, Tupras produced 16.4
million MT of oil products, a 1.3% increase yoy. The company mainly supplies its
products to the domestic market - 78% - and for exports - 22% of its production
volumes. Tupras also operates in the domestic fuel distribution market through
its 40%-owned fuel distributor Opet Petrolculuk A.S. (Opet). Tupras's strong
market position translates into solid profits and operating cash flows. Its
EBITDA margins remained in the 4.5%-6% range in 2007-2011. Refining is the main
profit contributor for Tupras (89% of 9M12 operating profit), with the remainder
generated by the fuel distribution segment.
Fitch recently upgraded Turkey to 'BBB-'/Stable. The agency expects that Turkish
GDP have increased by 3% in 2012, and will increase by 3.8% in 2013 and 4.5% in
2014, which should translate into higher domestic demand for oil products.
Debt-Funded Capex
In 2008 Tupras began implementing the RUP to increase the capacity of its Izmit
Refinery to produce 3.5 million tons of light products compliant with Euro V
standards. Together with other projects, this will increase its total capex
spend to TRY5.8bn (USD3.2bn) in 2012-2015, up from TRY1.9bn in 2007-2011. After
completion, which the company forecasts for November 2014, the Izmit Refinery
will increase a Nelson Complexity Index to 14.5 from 7.78 now (based on design
capacity). The RUP will enhance the company's business profile due to an
improvement in the refining product mix and substantially increase EBITDA. In
October 2011, Tupras signed a USD2.1bn long-term financing for the project with
10 international banks, mainly export credit agencies at LIBOR + 3.05%. The
company expects to spend most of the RUP capex over 2012 and 2013, of which
about USD1.2bn had been spent by the end of November 2012. Tupras maintains that
the RUP's progress is in line with the schedule, as are the total costs of the
project.
Intensifying Domestic and Regional Competition
There are currently several greenfield refinery projects in various stages of
completion that may increase competition in oil products in Turkey and the
neighbouring region over the medium to long term. The key project is a joint
venture between the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic ('BBB-'/Stable)
and Turcas Petrol A.S. ('B'/Stable) with a design capacity of 10 million MT,
which the partners estimate to commission in 2016. The agency believes that over
the medium term, Tupras will continue dominating the local refining sector
despite intensified competition from this and other projects, partly due to
growing domestic fuel consumption in Turkey.
Replacing Iranian Oil Supplies is a Priority
Iran has been a principal supplier of crude to Tupras accounting for 47% (9.7 m
tons) of Tupras' total crude purchases in 2011. In December 2011, the US
introduced new sanctions against Iran that came into effect in July 2012. Tupras
received a waiver from US sanctions until December 2012 with a requirement to
decrease purchases of Iranian oil by 20%. Fitch understands that the waiver has
been extended by another six months. In the meantime, Tupras continues to reduce
the share of Iranian crude purchases that dropped to 32% in Q312.
Fitch believes that the risks of replacing Iranian crude are manageable.
Tupras's principal Izmit and Izmir refineries are located near seacoasts, which
allows them to purchase crude from a number of suppliers. In 2011 the company
bought 13 different types of crude oil from nine countries. The agency notes
that lower purchases of Iranian oil may result in higher working capital needs
as Iran has offered very favourable payment terms in the past and Fitch has
included this in its rating case for Tupras.
Large Dividends Pay-outs to Continue
Tupras's ratings are constrained by its generous dividend policy, which is
unlikely to change over the rating horizon, despite negative free cash flow.
Tupras pays out around 90% of its net profit or 100% of distributable income, or
the maximum allowed under the Turkish law. Fitch expects Tupras to continue its
generous dividend policy at least until 2014 because its 51%-shareholder Enerji
Yatirimlari A.S. needs to repay USD1.8bn acquisition debt until 2014.
Adequate Liquidity
Tupras's short-term debt at end-September 2012 amounted to TRY2.1bn against cash
and cash equivalents balance of TRY2.6bn. In Q412 Tupras issued USD700m
(TRY1.2bn) bonds due in May 2018 and entered into a short-term USD200m loan from
a consortium of Middle Eastern banks.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE
A positive rating action is currently unlikely given the company's business
profile as a pure downstream and marketing company and the large capex plan.
Negative:
- Fitch expects credit ratios to return to levels commensurate with the current
ratings in 2015 including FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 2.5x and FFO fixed
charge cover comfortably above 5x. Delays in the recovery of the credit ratios,
or significant underperformance in terms of FFO would put pressure on Tupras's
ratings.
- Substantial delays in the RUP completion leading to delays in EBITDA
improvement and ratio recovery would be negative for the ratings.