Jan 17 -
Summary analysis -- Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank 17-Jan-2013
B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
29-Nov-2011 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Very Strong (+2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Market-leading franchise in The Netherlands.
-- Steady, long-term capital generation through earnings.
-- Relatively cautious management culture and strategy.
-- Strengthened funding and liquidity profiles.
Weaknesses:
-- Relatively elevated impairments on certain loan books, particularly in Ireland.
-- Some deterioration in domestic performance.
-- Mutual status somewhat constrains ability to raise capital, if required.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Rabobank Nederland reflects our expectation that the bank should be
able to maintain a sound capital position and better-than-average asset quality despite the
difficult economic environment. The increased focus on its domestic business and on the food and
agriculture sector internationally is unlikely to affect our assessment of the bank's very
strong business position.
We could raise the ratings if we consider it likely that the bank's risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio will increase beyond 10% in a sustainable manner. This could be triggered by asset
disposals or continued earnings retention combined with cautious balance sheet management.
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality failed to continue to
outperform its peer group, or in the event of a significant further deterioration in economic
conditions. If all bank-specific factors remained the same, the ratings on Rabobank Nederland
would not be affected if we were to lower the long-term rating on The Netherlands to 'AA+' from
'AAA'.
