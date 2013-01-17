Jan 17 -
-- The brittle macroeconomic recovery in key markets will, in our view,
remain the main pressure on bank ratings for the foreseeable future.
-- We believe that most governments will remain supportive of senior bank
creditors at least until economies and balance sheets recover--probably three
to five years.
-- The transition toward new regulations compounds the challenges for
banks as they adapt their business models and balance sheets to the new
environment.
Fragile conditions in key economies and the transition to stricter regulation will continue
to weigh on banks globally through 2013. We expect a moderate pick up in global GDP growth this
year, but the recovery is likely to be more protracted and uneven than in
previous cycles and represents a tough operating environment for the global
banking sector. As we expected, banks are generally repairing and
strengthening their balance sheets; however, in our opinion many still have a
long way to go to adapt fully to the future economic, market, and regulatory
environments. For more information, see "Global Banking Risks And Credit
Trends Dominated By Fragile Economies, Evolving Regulations, And Government
Support," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
As the financial crisis has dragged on, governments and central banks have
plowed unprecedented capital and liquidity support into their banking systems,
which underpins a large number of our ratings on systemically important
financial institutions. We think this extraordinary external support will be
needed for some time yet, particularly in Europe, and will continue to be a
major factor for many of our ratings. In our view, supportive governments
cannot afford to allow systemically important banks to default on senior debt
or interrupt deposit flows in the current environment, due to the severe
impact this would have on financial stability and overall economic growth.
Therefore, in the event of a further economic downturn, we would expect
greater pressure on stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) than on counterparty
credit ratings.
Weakness in the operating environment for banks is most apparent in Europe,
where financial turmoil has turned into an economic malaise amid widespread
public and private sector deleveraging. While we think the eurozone is very
gradually beginning to implement structural reforms to improve financial
integration, growth in the region will continue to lag other parts of the
world. The U.S. has stepped back from the fiscal cliff but difficult decisions
on sequestration (spending cuts) and the debt ceiling are due in the coming
months, and longer term fiscal sustainability has yet to be addressed. By
historical standards, we do not expect the U.S. recovery to be particularly
robust, with GDP growth at 2.2% this year according to our base-case
forecasts. Equally, we expect GDP growth in China to slow from 2005-2011
levels but the threat of a hard landing appears to have diminished. Latin
America has proven to have some resilience to the global economic problems,
but is not immune. Most countries in the region have maintained an adequate
economic performance after the crisis, but dependence on exports and capital
inflows, along with low income levels, continue to make the region vulnerable
to external shocks.
Against this testing background, we see evidence that banks are making
progress in improving their capital and liquidity positions to satisfy
emerging regulatory requirements and meet investors' expectations. Ultimately,
these changes may support our assessment of their SACPs. The transition to
more sustainable balance sheets and business models, in some cases, is taking
longer than previously expected because of weak operating conditions,
compounded by a period of regulatory uncertainty as inconsistent national
regimes develop.