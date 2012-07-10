(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Overview
-- Germany-based workout unit Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) will receive
transfers of about EUR100 billion in assets from the former WestLB AG over the next
few months.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on EAA to reflects its
continued status as a government-related entity and its "critical" role for and "integral" link
to its largest shareholder and support provider, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).
-- In our view, there is an "almost certain" likelihood that EAA would receive extraordinary
government support in the event of stress. NRW's support mechanism for EAA and the entity's role
for and link to the state will be maintained following the additional assets transfer.
-- The outlook is stable, mirroring that on our ratings on NRW.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+'
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Germany-based workout unit Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
(EAA). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action anticipates the prospective transfer of about EUR100 billion in additional
assets following the division of the former WestLB AG, which in our view has no impact on the
ratings. Although we expect high operational risk in connection with the transaction, our
concerns are mitigated by the experience gained by EAA during previous similar transactions.
We see no changes to the owners' commitment and ability to provide support to the enlarged
EAA. We continue to equalize our ratings on EAA with the ratings on the bank's largest
shareholder and support provider, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW; AA-/Stable/A-1+).
This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that NRW would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to EAA in the event of financial distress. We do not
classify EAA's stand-alone credit profile.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is
based on our view of EAA's:
-- "Critical" public policy role in facilitating the workout of nonstrategic and
nonperforming assets of the former WestLB AG, which contributes to domestic financial market
stability; and
-- "Integral" link to NRW, due to the ownership structure and the specific state support
mechanism. EAA essentially acts as an arm of the state.
We expect EAA to continue to play its public policy role as a debt workout unit until it
fulfills its mission. According to EAA management's estimation, the run-down of the enlarged
portfolio is to be completed by 2028.
EAA was established in December 2009 under Germany's Financial Markets Stabilization Fund
Act (FMSA) as a nonbank workout unit for assets originated at the former WestLB AG. According to
EAA's bylaws, the owners of EAA--NRW (48.2%), the two savings banks associations in NRW (50%),
and two regional authorities in NRW (1.8%)--are proportionally liable in the event that EAA
posts losses exceeding its equity base. In addition, the bylaws state that to meet their
obligations to absorb losses, the owners are required to provide EAA with sufficient funds as
needed to ensure that it can make payments as liabilities fall due.