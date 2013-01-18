(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Woori Bank
(Woori; A-/Stable/A-2) and Woori Finance Holdings Co. Ltd. (WFH;
BBB+/Stable/A-2) would be unaffected by WFH's spinoff of Woori Bank's credit card business,
which the Financial Services Commission preliminarily approved on Jan. 16, 2013.
In our view, the spinoff is unlikely to have a significant near-term impact on
WFH's consolidated group credit profile, which is a key rating factor in our
ratings on Woori. With recent tightening in the regulatory oversight of the
credit card industry's expansion, we expect the group to increase its exposure
to unsecured consumer credit at a reasonable pace and keep its total exposure
to such credit at a manageable level. Generally, small credit card issuers
with aggressive growth targets in a mature market may face intense competition
that may drive down their profitability or increase their credit appetite, in
our opinion. We consider Korea's household indebtedness high and this could
pressure the financial sector and Woori's financial performance.
Under Korea's current laws and regulations, we believe the new credit card
entity will have more flexibility than Woori Bank in expanding the credit card
business, as well as other unsecured consumer lending businesses. Woori Bank's
credit card business had assets of Korean won (KRW) 3.9 trillion, accounting
for about 1.6% of Woori's total assets and an approximately 6.3% share of the
total credit card transaction market in Korea by the end of September 2012.
