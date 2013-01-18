(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB' issue rating on the
proposed senior unsecured notes of Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. is unaffected by the
announced size of the issuance. In addition, the issuance has not affected our ratings on the
company (BBB/Stable/--; axA/--). In our view, Thai Oil's strong liquidity and positive free
operating cash flows will temper the increase in leverage from the announced proposed issuance
of US$1 billion in notes. We rated the notes on Jan. 9, 2013.
We expect Thai Oil's financial strength to weaken in 2013 due to the proposed debt issuance
and reduced operating cash flows stemming from thinner margins. However, we anticipate that Thai
Oil's liquidity will remain strong in the next two years and the company will maintain positive
free operating cash flows. These factors should help the company to reduce debt and lower the
debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3.0x by 2014.
