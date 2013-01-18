(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed its 'AAA' issue
rating on the AUD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 (ISIN AU3CB0203412), issued by
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (AAA/Negative/A-1+), from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where it had originally been placed on Nov. 16, 2012.
Due to an error, the rating on this issue was not removed from CreditWatch
with negative implications at the time of our latest rating action on
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. on Dec. 21, 2012.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Nederlandse Waterschapsbank 'AAA' Ratings Affirmed On Reassessment Of
Public Policy Role; Off Watch Neg, Outlook Neg, Dec. 21, 2012
-- Various Rating Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To Increased Economic
Risks, Nov. 16, 2012
RATINGS LIST
CreditWatch Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Senior unsecured AAA AAA/Watch Neg