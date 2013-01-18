(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed its 'AAA' issue rating on the AUD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 (ISIN AU3CB0203412), issued by Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (AAA/Negative/A-1+), from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had originally been placed on Nov. 16, 2012.

Due to an error, the rating on this issue was not removed from CreditWatch with negative implications at the time of our latest rating action on Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. on Dec. 21, 2012.

RATINGS LIST

CreditWatch Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Senior unsecured AAA AAA/Watch Neg