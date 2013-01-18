(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Prelios Credit Servicing SpA's (PRECS) Italian Residential and Commercial Mortgage Special Servicer Ratings at 'RSS2' and 'CSS2'.

The affirmations reflect the efforts that have been made to improve PRECS' situation, most notably the restructuring of the company. Over the past year, PRECS has centralised key support functions and implemented a new case allocation strategy, allowing specialisation within the servicing teams. Fitch believes these changes have improved operational efficiency.

In the past 12 months, three portfolios have been boarded, with a gross book value (GBV) of over EUR230m. PRECS was in advanced negotiations on a number of other opportunities at the time of review. Fitch recognises that this growth in assets under management is particularly impressive in the current NPL market.

A new structured training plan has also been designed and implemented, helping PRECS to deliver an average of just under 50 hours per staff member, which is a significant increase on the past year and above both the Fitch benchmark of 40 hours per member of staff and the average for other rated peers in the Italian market.

The ratings take into consideration the financial condition of PRECS and its non-rated parent companies, over the past 12 months. PRECS itself has been loss making since 2008, although a profit was forecast for 2012 at the time of review. A debt restructure and capital increase agreement was signed in December 2012 to improve the majority parent's financial situation. However, some challenges remain about long-term profitability and the potential impact on PRECS.

Fitch recognises the continued enhancements made by PRECS to the operating system, which have resulted in improved automation and controls.

At 30 June 2012, PRECS managed a non-performing loan portfolio with a GBV of EUR7bn, 99% (by value) is securitised.

Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process.