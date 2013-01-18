(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Windermere XII FCC's notes as follows:

EUR776m class A due July 2017: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR317.4m class B due July 2017: affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR126.6m class C due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) of 80%

EUR39.2m class D due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR80.8m class E due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR81.3m class F due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR38.7m class G due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR59m class H due July 2017: affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%

The affirmation reflects the continued uncertainty regarding the borrower's and lender's rights in the charged asset (Coeur Defense) and related income. On 14 January, the Court of Versailles was due to hear challenges to previous court decisions with respect to the validity of (i) a plan approved by the commercial court of Paris in 2009 that, inter alia, purports to govern use of rental income (now challenged by the public prosecutor); and (ii) the Dailly transfer (Cession Dailly - cession de creances professionnelles a titre de garantie) by which the lender would exclusively enjoy rental income (now being challenged by the borrower).

The Cession Dailly question for the Court comes down to whether rental income belongs to or is charged to the lender. A borrower-friendly ruling on this matter could have significant adverse knock-on effects for French banks given how widely it is used in business lending. With respect to the plan, Fitch understands that a number of scenarios are possible, including that it is upheld in its present form; the case is referred back to the Commercial Court of Paris to allow a new plan to be formulated; or the plan is cancelled outright.

In the latter case and provided the Cession Dailly is upheld, Fitch understands that this could pave the way for the issuer to launch enforcement action, and mark the start of the route to credit recovery. However, whichever way the Court finds on this occasion, it is far from clear whether this will bring the long-running saga to an end as the prospect of further challenges and appeals cannot be ruled out. Reliably judging when the various legal issues will be resolved may not be possible until well after the January rulings.

The Court's decision, which Fitch understands will be available within a few months, is therefore unlikely to remove the uncertainty embedded in (and constraining) Fitch's ratings of the class A and B notes. Since the last rating action in February 2012, gross operating income generated by the Grade A office collateral has increased by approximately 16% on the back of reduced vacancy (to 23% from 30%) and expiry of rent-free periods. While penalty interest of 2% is currently being paid in full, any loan interest arrears will be added to the overall debt burden.