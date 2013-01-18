Jan 18 -

Summary analysis -- Sime Darby Bhd. ------------------------------- 18-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Malaysia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jan-2013 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on Sime Darby Bhd. reflects our view that the group has a "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define those terms.

Sime Darby has good-to-strong competitive positions in three key businesses: plantation, industrial (heavy equipment distribution), and motors (distribution of passenger vehicles). These positions reflect the long record, large operating scale, and integrated operations of these businesses. Sime Darby's increased appetite for investments, its higher tolerance for debt to fund capital expenditure (capex), and execution risks for some new real estate projects temper the rating strengths.

The rating on Sime Darby is one notch higher than the foreign currency rating on Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2, local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAAA/axA-1+) due to the group's significant overseas assets. These assets contribute about 50% of Sime Darby's earnings, underlining its strong capacity to service foreign currency debt.

The group has strong geographical, product, and business diversity, which provides cash flow stability. Sime Darby's businesses have low correlation with each other, and operate in different industry cycles and across countries.

Sime Darby's financial management is moderate, in our opinion. Consistent financial management offsets the group's increased appetite for debt-funding. However, Sime Darby's leverage has been historically modest, which we believe gives it the flexibility to raise funds at attractive rates.

We view Sime Darby's major shareholder, state-owned fund manager, Permodalan Nasional Bhd. (PNB), as a neutral rating factor. Sime Darby is a key financial investment and major dividend source for PNB. Unlike government-related entities, PNB is directly accountable to unitholders, who comprise a broad swathe of the Malaysian population. We believe state intervention in the group's activities is unlikely.

Sime Darby's portfolio of businesses should remain stable over the next two years. We believe planned capex will help improve the operating efficiency of its plantations and strengthen the market position of the vehicle distribution and port businesses. The redevelopment of Battersea Power Station in the U.K. could involve project execution risks for Sime Darby. Nevertheless, this asset is relatively small in size and the group shares the risk with strong partners.

The large scale, low costs, and prime age of Sime Darby's plantations are a competitive advantage. The market positions of the industrial and motors divisions also benefit from the group's long associations and strong support from industry leaders, such as Caterpillar Inc. and BMW AG.

In our base-case scenario, group revenue could grow by a high single digit over the next two years, given a stable economic outlook for the group's key markets in Asia. A reduced contribution from plantations could be more than offset by: (1) higher property sales in Malaysia; and (2) increased revenue from the industrial and motors segments, particularly in fiscal 2014 (ending June 2014) when we expect China's industrial output and consumption to grow faster.

Nevertheless, we believe the group's profitability will likely weaken over the next 12-24 months, given our expectation of lower crude palm oil prices and reduced demand for mining equipment.

In our base case, we project that Sime Darby's EBITDA margins will slip to about 13%-14% from 15%-16% over the next two years. Our projection may prove optimistic if palm oil prices deteriorate more than we currently expect or if China's economy grows slower than our current expectation of 8% for 2013 and 2014.

Sime Darby has high capex compared with its operating cash flows. The capex for the next three fiscal years should average Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 4.5 billion each year, compared with about MYR2.0 billion for the past five years.

Sime Darby is likely to largely fund its investments with debt. In our base-case scenario, we expect the group's leverage to peak by 2014, with a ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x and a ratio of debt to capital of about 35%. The group's free cash flow will be negative until the end of fiscal 2014 and should turn positive in fiscal 2015.

We believe Sime Darby has adequate financial controls and risk management. Following cost overruns for some engineering projects in 2010, the company has strengthened its supervision of the operating companies' finances, contracts, and risk exposure. The group has also reduced its investments to focus on key assets. We expect Sime Darby to continue to divest non-core assets; it has divested about 40 assets worth MYR3.8 billion since 2005.