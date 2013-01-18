Jan 18 - Though a decline since last month, late-pays for
U.S. CREL CDOs finished the year higher than at year-end 2011, according to the
latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
CREL CDO delinquencies for December came in at 13.4%, down from 13.7% in
November. However, they are higher than the 12.5% observed in December 2011. The
historical high-water mark for CREL CDO delinquencies remains 14.8% in April
2011.
As of year-end 2012, only two Fitch rated CREL CDOs were still in their
reinvestment periods, both of which are currently failing overcollateralization
(OC) tests. Total CREL CDO collateral is down by $2.9 billion since 2011.
Loans secured by land remained the property type with the highest delinquency
rate at 43% to close out 2012. However, hotel loans now have the second highest
delinquency rate at 20%. The most significant decline is attributable to
multifamily properties, which have dropped to a 7% delinquency rate from 14% in
2011.
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
