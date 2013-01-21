Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ireland-based CBOM Finance p.l.c.'s upcoming issue of limited recourse loan participation notes an expected Long-term 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming materially to information already received.

The proceeds are to be used solely for financing a loan to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (open joint-stock company) (CBOM), rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-', Short-term IDR 'B', National Long-term Rating 'A+(rus)', Viability Rating of 'bb-', Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor 'NF'. The Outlooks for CBOM's Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable.

The notes will have a put option exercisable if the current majority shareholder ceases, at any time, to control directly or indirectly 50% plus one share of CBOM, which results in CBOM's or the notes' rating being downgraded by any of international rating agencies.

CBOM is a medium-sized Moscow-based bank focusing on corporate lending, the 20th largest in Russia by assets at end-H112, 85% owned by Roman Avdeev. EBRD, IFC and RBOF Holding Company I Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFC Russian Bank Capitalization Fund, LP, which forms a group of companies with IFC) hold minority stakes in CBOM.

For a recent update on the bank see 'Fitch Affirms Credit Bank of Moscow at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook' dated 10 December 2012 and the full rating report dated 14 January 2013, which are available on www.fitchratings.com