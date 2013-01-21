BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Zobele Group ------------------------------------------- 21-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Pos/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Nondurable goods,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jan-2013 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.