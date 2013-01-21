(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Takaful Re Ltd. ------------------------------- 21-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Arab
Emirates
Local currency BBB/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Oct-2006 BBB/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Dubai-based reinsurer Takaful Re Ltd. (TRL) reflect its strong
capitalization, strong liquidity, and supportive shareholders. These positive
factors are partially offset by what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
regards as marginal earnings, for both policyholder fund members and
shareholders, despite TRL's robust, but limited, competitive position in the
rapidly growing global takaful sector, for which TRL is a specialist reinsurer.
In our view, TRL's capitalization is strong, and a key rating strength. The
company has extremely strong capital adequacy, as measured by Standard &
Poor's risk-based capital model, low reliance on retrocession, and prudent
reserving practices. TRL has a strong asset base, comprising predominantly
securely rated and highly liquid investments offering generous cover to
technical liabilities. Capital will continue to be a key strength for the
entity. We do not expect the absolute level of capital to decline in 2013 (we
estimate US$129 million at the end of 2012) and in our opinion the current
level of capital is fully capable of supporting the ongoing development and
growth of TRL.
TRL has good investments, in our view, and strong overall liquidity giving
generous cover of technical liabilities, and we expect this strength to be
maintained; bank deposits alone, at around 60% of total invested funds, are
sufficient to cover net technical liabilities.
TRL's influential shareholder base is a supportive factor for development of
its competitive position. TRL has strong operational links with its major
shareholder, Arab Insurance Group B.S.C. (Arig; not rated), which owns 54%; we
factor no support from this into our rating on TRL. As a takaful-only
underwriter, TRL's market outreach opportunities are necessarily restricted,
but it is recognized as a key reinsurer to this rapidly growing sector in Asia
and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).
We now consider TRL's operating performance to be marginal, and a key weakness
to the rating. The technical account continues to deliver underwriting
deficits on both conventional and takaful bases, and the expected profitable
recovery in 2012 has not been delivered. After seven years of trading as a
takaful reinsurance specialist, the takaful fund has yet to generate any
overall surplus, though we note the small family fund generated a surplus in
2011. Our base-case scenario assumes that TRL's underwriting will break even
in 2013 on a takaful basis.
Though very small in global terms, we view TRL's competitive position as
adequate. This reflects TRL's position as one of the key members of the
retakaful sector, in which it has high brand awareness. It is also helped by
supportive shareholder relationships. While we recognize the global growth
potential for the takaful market, in particular in the Asia/MENA regions,
TRL's small size (gross contributions of US$38 million in 2012) is a weakness
to the rating, particularly in view of the highly competitive and rapidly
changing nature of these markets. TRL shows good, managed contribution
development, which we expect to continue. However, profitable growth and
expansion of its competitive position is more difficult because of regional
competition and, to some extent, uncertain economic and political situations
in its target regions.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the sustainable depth of capitalization and asset
liquidity through our rating horizon. However, while we expect that TRL will
continue to be fully supported, operationally and financially, by its
shareholders, we now view the lack of delivery of any takaful fund surpluses
as a real potential ratings drag. What we see as real underperformance
reflects the lack of underwriting success within the regional takaful sector,
particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Failure to deliver takaful fund surpluses, on a takaful measurement basis, in
2013 is likely to see the outlook change to negative, despite the expected
strength of capital and asset liquidity. Positive ratings movement is
currently highly unlikely.
