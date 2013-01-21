(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our view, Future Land has an aggressive plan to expand its mixed-use property developments, a somewhat new business.

-- We believe the China-based property developer benefits from a long record of satisfactory sales in residential property through industry cycles.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and our long-term 'cnBB+' Greater China regional scale rating to Future Land. We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating and our 'cnBB' Greater China regional scale rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Future Land will improve its property sales and margins and maintain disciplined financial management while pursuing growth.

Rating Action

On Jan. 21, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to China-based property developer Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'cnBB+' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to the company. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating and 'cnBB' Greater China regional scale rating to Future Land's proposed issue of benchmark-size U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. The rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

Rationale

The rating on Future Land reflects the company's volatile and low profit margins, some geographic concentration, and its short record in developing mixed-use property projects. Future Land's good sales execution capability, established market position in its home base Changzhou, and disciplined financial management temper the above weaknesses. We assess Future Land's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

The issue rating is one notch lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on Future Land to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. We anticipate that the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets will remain above our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade companies. Future Land intends to use the net proceeds to repay certain existing loans, fund land acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

The structural subordination risk for the notes is also reflected in the separate listing of Future Land's major subsidiary, 58.86%-owned Jiangsu Future Land Co. Ltd., on China's 'B'-share market in Shanghai, where stocks are denominated in U.S. dollar. Future Land's non 'B'-share segment, which focuses on mixed-use property projects, has historically generated less than 30% of the company's consolidated property sales in China, and accounted for an even lower proportion of its profits and revenues. Future Land's flexibility to increase dividend payouts by disposing of assets and forming joint ventures with its subsidiary offsets this risk. Nevertheless, we expect the subsidiary to have adequate cash flows and good access to funding to service its debt.

We are unclear if Future Land's aggressive expansion into mixed-use property projects will generate the returns that the company expects. The company aims to increase its investment property leasing portfolio to over 1 million square meters by 2017, from nearly 0.3 million square meters at the end of 2012. In our view, Future Land has a short record in property leasing and management of shopping malls and offices. Sales and rental income could slip if the company delays completing projects or securing tenants. The company's expansion into other cities is an additional execution challenge.

Future Land has high geographic concentration in its main market in the Yangtze River Delta, especially in Changzhou. At the end of August 2012, 52% of the company's land reserves were in Changzhou. Future Land's property sales are vulnerable to changing market conditions and policy risks in that city. Nevertheless, the company's diverse products, strong reputation, and good execution have translated into satisfactory sales during market downturns in the past five years. We expect this concentration to improve gradually because Future Land has increased land acquisitions in Shanghai and has expanded to Changsha and Wuhan.

Future Land's financial risk profile will remain a major rating constraint over the next two years at least, in our view. The company's profit margins are volatile and weaker than other 'BB-' rated peers'. This is mainly due to its strategy of fast turnover and adapting prices to market conditions to preserve cash flows. In the past two years, Future Land has been offering significant price discounts due to the market downturn. Nevertheless, we expect improved market conditions to enable better pricing over the next 12-24 months.

Future Land's leverage is higher than that of similarly rated peers, reflecting its high reliance on debt-funded expansion in the past several years. Further, the company's funding costs are higher than some of the 'BB-' peers'. High-cost trust funding comprised nearly 30% of Future Land's total borrowings at the end of September 2012. In our opinion, the company should have better financial flexibility to improve its capital structure and reduce its funding costs, albeit gradually, following an IPO in late 2012. We expect the company to substantially reduce its trust loans with sales proceeds and new funding in 2013.

Future Land has smaller land reserves compared with that of some similarly rated peers. This is because of the company's strategy of fast turnover. Its land reserves are adequate for planned development over the next three years. We expect the company to replenish and increase its land reserves every year.

In our base-case scenario, we expect debt-funded expansion to more than offset improving property sales and margins, leading to a weakening of credit ratios. We anticipate that the company will require capital spending of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1 billion-RMB2 billion to build up its investment property portfolio over the next three years.

We expect contract sales to increase to about RMB20 billion-RMB23 billion in 2013 in our base-case scenario, from RMB16 billion in 2012. However, the EBTIDA margin will decrease to about 15%, from our estimate of about 22% in 2012, due to lower average selling prices in 2012. The decline in the margin is likely to be temporary because we expect average selling prices to increase in 2014. We anticipate that total borrowings will increase to about RMB15 billion in 2013, from our estimate of about RMB10 billion in 2012. We forecast the ratio of debt to EBTIDA at 4.5x-5x and EBITDA interest coverage at 3x-3.5x, which are appropriate for an "aggressive" financial risk profile. These ratios are sensitive to the timing of property sales recognition and the debt-funding plan.

Future Land is large-scale regional property developer mainly focusing on the residential property sector in the Yangtze River Delta. The company benefits from its established and solid foothold in Changzhou and some market presence in Shanghai. In our view, the company has maintained its market share despite intensifying competition from national-scale property developers due to its product diversity, competitive pricing targeted at the mid-market segment, and good execution. We expect Future Land to maintain its competitive position and believe that the company will benefit from a recovery in consumer sentiment as the property market outlook stabilizes.