(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings expects to review Kazakhstan-based BTA Bank's ratings by end-Q113, following the recent completion of the bank's restructuring. The review will be finalised following the provision by BTA of necessary data and a meeting with the bank's management. The bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) were downgraded to 'RD' (Restricted Default) in January 2012 when BTA ceased to service its wholesale obligations and began the restructuring process.

Fitch's upcoming review will focus, among other things, on:

- the level of BTA's capitalisation following the restructuring, the quality of its core capital and likely future capitalisation trends given performance and growth forecasts

- asset quality and the adequacy of created loan impairment reserves (LIRs)

- the level of possible future operating losses and net cash consumption, and the likelihood of any improvement in performance

- prospects for development of BTA's franchise under the bank's new management.

In light of weaknesses in asset quality and expected performance, uncertainty about any possible further support for BTA and the absence of any track record of the bank under its new management, it is unlikely that the bank's Long-term IDRs will be higher than the 'B' category.

As a result of the restructuring, USD2.9bn of obligations to senior unsecured creditors, including bond and discount note holders but excluding recovery note holders, were written down by USD1.3bn. This equated to 44% of their claims, including cash recoveries and the notional value of new notes. The haircut was higher than 50% based on the new note market valuation immediately after restructuring

USD0.8bn of subordinated debt, of which about a quarter was held by Kazakh pension funds, was almost fully written off. The bank has also rolled over its USD0.4bn trade finance facility. The holders of BTA's recovery notes (RN) received a USD0.66bn cash payment and a small portion of newly issued bonds.

The bank's majority shareholder, the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), converted a USD1.2bn deposit into new equity, leading to its share in BTA increasing to 97.3% from 81.5%. SK also provided a USD1.6bn loan maturing in 12 years from the day when it was granted. SK also raised the coupon rate on its bonds owned by BTA to 6% from 4%.

Other creditors (including depositors and banks) were unaffected by the restructuring process.