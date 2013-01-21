(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special
report that South African banks' ratings are highly correlated with their
operating environment. All five of the major South African banks' Viability
Ratings (VR) were downgraded on 15 January 2013, following the downgrade of the
South African sovereign to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' on 10 January 2013. Absa Bank
Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited, Nedbank Limited and The
Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and their relevant rated holding
companies all have VRs of 'bbb' which are effectively capped at the sovereign rating at this
rating level. Investec Bank Limited is rated one notch lower at 'bbb-'.
"The downgrade of the banks' VRs reflects the five major banks' concentration to
South Africa, a high proportion of liquid assets invested in government
securities and a weakening operating environment," says Denzil De Bie, a
Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team.
"Revenues are recovering from three years of subdued growth, although
longer-term growth may be constrained by sustained low interest rates, slower
GDP growth and a relatively saturated lending market, which may put pressure on
credit growth in the sector's traditional business areas," adds De Bie.
"Near-term improvements may still be possible from higher margins arising from
the trending change in the major banks' loan book mix, with the exception of
Investec, but longer term, these improvements are likely to be balanced by
higher impairments."
Despite a weakening operating environment, the South African banks'
non-performing loan (NPL) ratios have been improving since 2010 following a turn
in the credit cycle. Lower NPLs have been supported by sustained low interest
rates. Fitch considers that the more easily rehabilitated home loan NPLs in the
sector have been dealt with, leaving a more stubborn stock which will take
longer to address. In the medium term, Fitch expects loan loss impairments for
the major banks, excluding Investec, to stabilise at 100bp-120bp. The agency
expects Investec's impairment charge ratio to remain stable at a lower level due
to its different loan book composition as a specialist bank and asset manager.
The special report highlights some of the key rating drivers for South Africa's
major banks in the context of their 'bbb' range Viability Ratings.
Fitch considers the major banks' Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios to be
appropriate for the operating environment.
The agency believes that all the South African banks will be able to comply with
the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio, supported by a committed facility from
the South African Reserve Bank. Conversely, the net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
requirement would pose significant challenges in its current form.
The report, entitled "South African Banks: Peer Review" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South African Banks: Peer Review
here