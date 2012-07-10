(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced publication of its report on France's banking system, "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: France."

Standard & Poor's places the banking sector of the Republic of France (unsolicited, AA+/Negative/A-1+) in Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) group '2'. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries besides France in group '2' are Germany, Japan, Sweden, and Belgium. In our BICRA analysis, however, we define France's peers as Australia, Germany, Canada, and the U.K.

The BICRA grouping results from Standard & Poor's economic risk score of '2' and industry risk score of '2'.

Our assessment of the system's economic imbalances incorporates France's small current account deficit, a limited rise in private-sector debt to GDP in recent years, and a continuing adjustment of housing prices.

"In our opinion, the French economy should remain in an expansionary phase in 2012-2013, but grow at very slow pace," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elisabeth Grandin.

Most large French banks have adopted deleveraging strategies since mid-2011 to better address stricter capital and funding requirements under Basel III. However, the focus is primarily on deleveraging abroad, to preserve domestic lending capacity. Our central scenario is for a 15% decline in national property prices over the next two years, then a stabilization arising from a continued excess of housing demand over supply. In such a scenario, we expect no significant impact on the asset quality of banks or on economic growth.

"Although we cannot rule out a more pronounced drop in housing prices, with the likelihood of growing economic imbalances as a result, we consider this scenario as unlikely at this time," Ms. Grandin said.

Corporate creditworthiness remains sound, in our view. Leverage in proportion to GDP was 66% in 2011 and could potentially rise to 68% in 2012, according to our estimates. Household debt remains low, at 56% of GDP in 2011, and we believe it will rise to 58% in 2012, but it has climbed steadily over the last decade. French banks' credit losses are also low: we estimate that they represented less than an annualized 0.40% of systemwide domestic loans in 2010-2011 and will remain in this range this year.

Competitive dynamics in France benefit from the industry's "restrained" risk appetite especially owing to the participation of cooperative banks that do not generally seek to maximize return on equity.

"We consider that risk appetite has further abated in recent quarters with the restructuring and downsizing of corporate and investment banking (CIB) activities, and the more recent priority on capital and liquidity enhancement, including from listed banks," Ms. Grandin said.

Despite the exceptional volatility in many European markets, we assess France's domestic funding risk as low because of the system's adequate coverage of loans by deposits and moderate net external funding needs. Funding is also supported by French banks' access to the country's deep and diversified domestic capital markets, a successful track record of government-provided liquidity support when needed, and potential access to European Central Bank (ECB). We expect our core deposit to loans ratio to continue improving in 2012-2013 as deposits rise at a faster pace than loans.

"Furthermore, banks are moving forward in their strategy to boost capital and improve their funding mix, and by policy maintain their large buffers of assets eligible for central bank funding," said Ms. Grandin adding, "In our opinion, these measures have allowed large French banks to keep adequate overall access to international investors. This is however a point we are monitoring closely."