OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the loans backing Windermere VIII CMBS and have applied our revised European CMBS criteria. Following our review, we have lowered our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A2, A3, and E notes.

-- Windermere VIII CMBS is a U.K. true sale CMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Windermere VIII CMBS PLC's class B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A2, A3, and E notes and have removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes (see list below).

On Dec. 6, 2012, we placed our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch negative following an update to our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions see (see "Ratings On 240 Tranches In 77 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Criteria Update").

Our analysis reflects our November 2012 European CMBS criteria (see "European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 7, 2012).

Three loans back this transaction, all of which are in special servicing.

The Government Income Portfolio Mortgage Loan matured in October 2012 and is in special servicing following nonpayment of the loan. A portfolio of 38 U.K. office properties let to government departments secures the loan.

The Amadeus Portfolio Mortgage Loan matured in April 2009 and is in special servicing following nonpayment of the loan. Debt service payments are currently not being paid. Two office properties located in Nottingham and Middlesbrough secure the loan. The current vacancy rate is 77% and the current reported securitized loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 332%.

The Wood Green Mortgage Loan matures in January 2013 and was transferred to special servicing in June 2011 following a breach of the LTV ratio covenant. The current reported LTV ratio is 92%, compared with a covenant of 82.5%. One office property located in Wood Green, London secures the loan.

Our analysis indicates that the class A2 and A3 notes are able to withstand our estimate of potential losses under our 'AA+' rating scenario. We have therefore affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' ratings on these classes of notes.

The amount of available credit enhancement for the class B and C notes is insufficient to cover our principal losses expectations under their respective current rating level scenarios. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes. At the same time, we have removed our rating on the class C notes from CreditWatch negative.

Based on our expectations of potential principal losses on the three loans backing the transaction, we believe that there is a one-in-two chance that the two subordinate classes of notes will experience principal losses. Consequently, we have lowered to 'CCC- (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' our rating on the class D notes. We currently rate the class E notes at 'D (sf)' following principal losses. We have today affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class E notes.

RELATED RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Windermere VIII CMBS PLC

GBP1.038 Billion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

B A- (sf) A+ (sf)

D CCC- (sf) B- (sf)

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

C B (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed

A2 AA+ (sf)

A3 AA+ (sf)

E D (sf)