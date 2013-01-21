(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Jan. 15, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum & Energy (MPE) issued a proposal to substantially reduce transport tariffs on the majority of future capacity bookings for the Gassled network.

-- The proposal is subject to consultation and therefore is not final but, if approved, the tariff reductions would lead to a substantial fall in revenues for asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig) for the period beyond 2022.

-- We are therefore placing on CreditWatch negative the 'A-' long-term issue ratings on the bonds issued by Solveig. If enacted as proposed, the tariff reductions could lead us to lower by more than one notch the current ratings.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement following finalization of the tariff structure by the MPE.

Rating Action

On Jan. 21, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its long-term issue ratings on the Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875 billion-equivalent senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, the NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program, and U.S. private placement of which the bonds are part, issued by the Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig).