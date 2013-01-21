Jan 21 -

Summary analysis -- Verdun Participation 2 S.A. ------------------- 17-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: France

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

Rationale

The 'AA-' insured rating on the EUR214.88 million index-linked senior secured bonds due in 2051 (A2) and the EUR71.63 million index-linked senior secured bonds due in 2037 (B2), issued by Verdun Participation 2, S.A. (VP2) reflects the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE, formerly Financial Security Assurance U.K. Ltd.; AA-/Stable/--). The A1 and B1 bonds--which mirror the sizes, characteristics, and maturities of the A2 and B2 bonds--retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by MBIA U.K. (not rated) and consequently reflect Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR), which we assess at 'BBB-'.

Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the ratings on the monoline and the SPUR. Therefore, the 'AA-' long-term debt ratings on the A2 and B2 bonds reflect that on AGE, while the long-term ratings on the A1 and B1 bonds reflect the SPUR.