(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Oman (Sultanate of) --------------------------- 21-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 682051

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

18-Sep-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings assigned to the Sultanate of Oman (Oman) by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services are supported by our assessment of Oman's substantial net external and general government asset positions and prudent investment policies, and are constrained, in our view, by a heavy dependence on hydrocarbons, prevalent political risk, and a challenging demographic profile--60% of the Omani population is under the age of 25 (source: 2010 census data). Oman, similar to other sovereigns in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is subject to geopolitical risk. This is somewhat mitigated by the country's strong alliances with international powers, as well as its ability to maintain a neutral and independent stance in the region.

The government responded to the unrest in 2011 by giving large handouts to the Omani population in the form of wages and benefits and by committing to the creation of up to 75,000 jobs. We expect a significant share of these to be generated in the public sphere. While we anticipate that social spending will rise between 2012-2015, we expect that the government's resources will be sufficient to manage this increase without incurring a weakening in its fiscal buffers.

Oman has witnessed some reforms in the political sphere over the past year. The Shura Council was granted a legislative and regulatory role, which is improving political participation to an extent, while some checks and balances have been introduced into the system.

Sultan Qaboos, Oman's ruling monarch of 41 years, has championed these changes. His vision has helped the country accomplish impressive development credentials. However, we remain concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the succession and the sultan's overarching role in a number of institutional functions, which raises risks to the continuity and predictability of policy making.

We expect Oman to maintain strong growth momentum. We estimate that economic growth remained at about 5% in 2012, boosted by high government spending coupled with high private consumption and investment. We expect real per capita economic growth to average 1.5% over 2013-2015.

Despite the increase in the public sector wage bill, and the full year effect from the increases in social and unemployment benefits instituted in 2011, we expect the fiscal surplus to have reached about 9% of GDP in 2012, based on an oil export price of $112 per barrel. We have excluded from our base-case scenario any resources from the GCC Development Fund, as the Omani government is in the process of identifying the projects that will benefit from GCC assistance. So far there has been no confirmation that GCC donor countries will begin to disburse funds in 2013. We estimate the general government's net asset position to be about 64% of GDP in 2013. On the external balance, we expect the current account surplus to reach 14% of GDP in 2012, similar to the level registered in 2011.

In our baseline scenario, the government's hydrocarbon-dominated revenue base is more than sufficient to cover the higher social spending outlays that we have factored in during 2012-2015. Nonetheless, we remain concerned that a sharp and sustained deterioration in the country's terms of trade--for example, through a sharp decline in the oil export price--could materially weaken public finances and consequently force the government to tap its external assets to meet public spending needs.

Moreover, despite flexibility on the fiscal front, the conduct of an independent monetary policy is constrained by the pegging of the Omani rial to the U.S. dollar and the underdevelopment of capital markets in the economy.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the domestic political environment has stabilized. The government's fiscal performance is expected to remain favorable over the forecast period, allowing for sufficient room to address the higher social spending expected over the ratings horizon. We could lower the ratings if political pressures intensify or if we see a sustained weakening in fiscal performance, as might occur following a sharp decline in the oil price.

Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the underpinnings of economic growth strengthen, raising per capita income levels and improving diversification prospects.

Related Criteria and Research

-- Capital Market Development In The Middle East Can Contribute To Social Stability And Sovereign Ratings, Nov. 7, 2012

-- Report Card: Political Risk and Monetary Inflexibility Continue to Weigh on MENA Sovereign Ratings, May 3, 2012

-- Credit FAQ: The Impact Of Rising Gulf Tensions On Sovereigns In The Middle East, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011