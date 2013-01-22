LONDON Jan 22 Global brewer SABMiller
said its overall revenues rose 17 percent in the third quarter
compared to last year, sustained by improving growth in its key
Latin American markets.
Lager volumes were up 2 percent on an organic basis for the
quarter, said the maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni, with
overall performance in line with its expectations.
Growth in volume terms was held back by a decline in China,
where cold weather subdued demand.
The world's second biggest brewer earns around 70
percent of its profit from fast-growing emerging markets, which
helps insulate it from tough mature markets where hard-pressed
consumers are economising at the bar and drinking less beer at
home.