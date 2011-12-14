(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Oil Corporation
Limited's (IOC) proposed INR20bn non-convertible
debenture (NCD) programme a rating of 'Fitch AAA(ind)'.
The proposed secured NCD is redeemable after its tenure of
five years. The proceeds from the issue will be used for funding
IOC's capex and modernization of its refineries.
IOC's ratings are equalised with its parent, the Government
of India ('BBB-'/Stable), given the company's strong linkage
with, and strategic importance to, the state.
For further information, please see Fitch's rating action
commentary, "Fitch Affirms Indian Oil's Ratings; Outlook
Stable", dated 8 April 2011 and available on
www.fitchratings.com.