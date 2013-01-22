(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has discontinued its 'BBBpi' public information rating on Lahivakuutus Keskinainen Yhtio (Lahivakuutus) after the Finnish non-life insurer merged with Finland-based Tapiola General Mutual Insurance Company (Tapiola; not rated) on Jan. 1, 2013. The two companies have formed a financial group.

The group will consist of the central company; 19 newly set-up regional mutual insurance companies; and Tapiola's banking, asset management, life insurance, and real estate businesses. Lahivakuutus' existing insurance portfolio will be transferred over time to the regional mutual insurance companies.

