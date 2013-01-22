(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (YKB) seven-year
USD500m unsecured Eurobond issue a final rating of 'BBB'. The final rating is the same as the
expected rating assigned on January 7, 2013.
The notes are senior unsecured and rank equally with all of YKB's other senior
unsecured obligations. The notes are rated in line with YKB's Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Stable, which is driven by the
bank's Viability Rating and also underpinned by potential support from UniCredit
S.p.A. (UC, 'A-'/Negative). The notes will be used for general corporate
purposes.
Yapi Kredi is Turkey's fourth-largest private bank at end-Q312 with a 9% market
share in assets. It is 81.8%-owned by Koc Financial Services, which is
ultimately a 50-50 joint venture between Koc Group and UC. The rest of the
shares are publicly traded.
Yapi Kredi is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'F3',
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'/Stable.
Viability Rating: 'bbb',
Support Rating: '2',
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: 'BBB-'