Jan 22 -
Overview
-- The merger of Hanover-based insurance company HDI-Gerling Firmen und
Privat Versicherung AG with its sister company HDI Direkt Versicherung AG is
complete.
-- We are affirming our 'A+' counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings on HDI-Gerling Firmen und Privat Versicherung AG and HDI
Direkt Versicherung AG.
-- We are withdrawing the ratings on HDI-Gerling Firmen und Privat
Versicherung AG at its request, because all its assets, liabilities, and
business have been transferred to HDI Direkt Versicherung AG.
-- HDI Direkt Versicherung AG was renamed HDI Versicherung AG upon the
completion of the merger, and we are maintaining our assessment of its group
status as "core".
-- The stable outlook on HDI Versicherung AG reflects that of the core
operating entities of Talanx Primary Insurance Insurance Group.
Rating Action
On Jan. 22, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+'
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Germany-based
insurers HDI-Gerling Firmen und Privat Versicherung AG and HDI Direkt
Versicherung AG.
We subsequently withdrew the ratings on HDI-Gerling Firmen und Privat
Versicherung AG because all its assets, liabilities, and business have been
transferred to HDI Direkt Versicherung AG, which has been renamed HDI
Versicherung AG.
We view HDI Versicherung AG as a core member of the Talanx Primary Insurance
Group (TPG; core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The merged entity HDI Versicherung AG remains core to TPG, as both HDI-Gerling
Firmen und Privat Versicherung AG and HDI Direkt Versicherung AG were core
operating subsidiaries of TPG prior to the merger.
In our view, the merger of the two entities and the rebranding mark no
strategic change for TPG, but rather a step to restructure the German retail
business, align the brand strategy, improve corporate governance, and reduce
complexity. We understand that HDI Versicherung AG will offer non-life
insurance within TPG's Retail Germany segment.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HDI Versicherung AG reflects that of TPG's core
operating entities (see our full analysis on TPG, published Sept. 28, 2012.)
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Ratings Withdrawn
To From
HDI-Gerling Firmen und Privat Versicherung AG
Counterparty Credit Rating NR A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating NR A+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
HDI Versicherung AG(formerly HDI Direkt Versicherung AG)
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating A+/Stable/--