(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to BBVA Banco
Continental's proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes for up to $300 million. The new
dollar-denominated issuance will have a tenor of up to four years. The bank will use proceeds of
the issuance to primarily to fund its expansion.
Holding Continental S.A. (not rated) is a joint venture between Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3) and Grupo Brescia (not
rated), where all relevant strategic decisions are taken through consensual
agreement. Through Holding Continental S.A, these two entities jointly control
92.24% of BBVA Banco Continental. In our view, BBVA Banco Continental is a
"moderately strategically" important subsidiary of BBVA; its operations, risk
management practices, and strategy are consistent with those of BBVA.
Our rating methodology applies notches of uplift to the bank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) for either group support or extraordinary government
support, whichever is stronger. Following the Oct. 15th, 2012 downgrade of
BBVA, government support has become more relevant in our analysis than the
support from BBVA. We view the government of the Republic of Peru (foreign
currency rating BBB/Positive/A-2; local currency rating BBB+/Positive/A-2) as
"supportive" towards its financial system as a whole and that BBVA Banco
Continental demonstrates "high" systemic importance in Peru. The bank is the
second largest in the country, with a market share of about 23% of total
deposits. As a result, we believe there is a "moderately high" likelihood of
government support if needed. The issuer credit ratings on the bank are
limited by the foreign currency rating on Peru, given the bank's significant
exposure to changes in Peru's economy.
The ratings on BBVA Continental reflect its "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). The bank's
stand-alone credit profile is 'bbb+'.
RATINGS LIST
BBVA Banco Continental
Issuer credit rating BBB/Positive/A-2
Rating Assigned
BBVA Banco Continental
$300M sr unsec fixed notes due 2016 BBB