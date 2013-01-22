(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB-' rating to
Banco Davivienda S.A.'s (Davivenda; BBB-/Stable/A-3) senior unsecured fixed notes of
up to $500 million due January 2018.
"The rating on the proposed notes follows the pari passu ranking of
Davivienda's existing and future senior unsecured and unsubordinated debt
obligations and, as such, mirrors the bank's long-term issuer credit rating,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alfredo Calvo. This issuance will
provide foreign currency resources which will support the bank's expansion in
Central America. In our view, the dollar-denominated notes will not increase
Davivienda's foreign exchange risk. The issuance amount represents around 3%
of Davivienda's total funding base and therefore does not represent higher
refinancing risk. In addition, as a five-year issuance, we believe the funds
will allow Davivienda to improve the maturity match of assets and liabilities.
"Despite our favorable view of a more diversified funding structure, we'll be
monitoring Davivienda's funding and liquidity management to determine if the
bank's stand-alone credit profile would be affected by a more aggressive
strategy," added Mr. Calvo.
The ratings on Davivienda reflect the bank's "adequate" business position,
"moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding
and "adequate liquidity" (as our criteria defines these terms).
For a complete credit rating rationale on Davivienda, please see "Banco
Davivienda 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch Negative, Outlook
Stable," published May 15, 2012.
