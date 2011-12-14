(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned China Resources Gas Group
Limited (CRG) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and a
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.
"CRG's ratings reflect the profitability of its core gas
distribution business in China, favourable growth prospects of
the gas industry and CRG's strong financial profile" says Steve
Cox, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.
The ratings also incorporate a one-notch uplift for
potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources
Holdings Limited (CRH) and the ultimate majority-owner, the
Chinese government ('A+'/Stable), through the state-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). This is
because Fitch considers CRG's city gas operations to be of
strategic importance to SASAC. CRG continues to benefit from
strong access to capital via its association with CRH and from
the asset incubation and transfers by CRH to CRG for a mix of
cash and shares in CRG.
CRG is growing rapidly via acquisitions and organic
expansion of projects already invested in. The company is now
deriving benefits from acquisitions and considerable network
build-out in the last five years. It has demonstrated a
reasonable ability to pass on cost increases to customers and
had a gross profit margin of 29.7% in 2010. CRG has a higher
share of gas sales revenues from residential users of 19.8%
(FY10) compared with some of the other large city gas companies
in China, where price increases are more challenging than for
commercial and industrial users. However, CRG has been able to
pass through most increases and therefore Fitch does not
consider this to be a major weakness. In regard to supply
security CRG benefits from CRH's strategic agreement, including
for gas supply, with China National Petroleum Corporation
('A+'/Stable), which currently provides 68% of CRG's
gas requirements.
CRG's standalone credit profile is tempered by a substantial
number of jointly controlled entities (JCE) where it has less
than controlling equity stakes (often arising from providing
substantial stakes to provincial governments in projects). In
2010 such entities accounted for nearly 50% of the company's
consolidated revenues. However, in Fitch's view, several factors
mitigate structural subordination arising from JCEs. CRG has
operational control over all the JCEs, except for one project,
Chongqing. Furthermore, CRG's centralised funding strategy for
its projects have led to little or no debt at project level. For
FY10, 88.7% of the total group debt was raised at CRG; this
funding model is not expected to change in the medium-term.
Given the substantial capex needs at most of its projects,
dividends to CRG are expected to be limited in the short- to
medium-term. However, Fitch views that CRG's strong access to
capital mitigates liquidity risks. These factors also underpin
CRG's senior unsecured rating, which is same as its IDR.
CRG intends to increase its coverage to some 100 cities by
2015 from 64 (July 2011), through a combination of incubated
project transfers from CRH, external acquisitions, bilateral
agreement and, selective bidding for new licenses. Although the
company will benefit from CRH's transfer of incubated projects
for a mix of cash and shares, given the heavy investments
expected, Fitch believes that substantial external capital needs
over this period will increase CRG's total indebtedness.
The Stable Outlook reflects the favourable government policy
towards gas over coal, and policy support for the build-out of
city gas networks as the end-delivery component of the national
trunk pipeline network. The Outlook also reflects that although
China's city gas market is subject to some tariff controls -
particularly on the pass-through of costs to residential
consumers - current National Development and Reform Commission
tariff treatment allows city gas companies to make economic
returns, therefore providing the incentive to build out
networks.
Negative rating action could result from a material
deterioration in the regulatory environment, an inability to
pass through cost increases to preserve profitability, funds
from operations fixed cover falling below 7.0x (FY10: 19.2x)
and/or net leverage increasing to above 3.5x (FY10: net cash
position) on a sustained basis. In addition, evidence of
insufficient cashflow up-streaming from subsidiaries to meet
CRG's interest service and dividend requirements can also result
in negative rating action. Should there be a substantial
increase in debt at JCEs, increasing structural subordination
for creditors at CRG, it can result in downward pressure on the
IDR and can also lead to the senior unsecured rating being
notched down from the IDR.
A positive rating action is not likely given the aggressive
programme of acquisitions and capex over the medium-term.