Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned China Resources Gas Group Limited (CRG) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and a foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.

"CRG's ratings reflect the profitability of its core gas distribution business in China, favourable growth prospects of the gas industry and CRG's strong financial profile" says Steve Cox, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.

The ratings also incorporate a one-notch uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings Limited (CRH) and the ultimate majority-owner, the Chinese government ('A+'/Stable), through the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). This is because Fitch considers CRG's city gas operations to be of strategic importance to SASAC. CRG continues to benefit from strong access to capital via its association with CRH and from the asset incubation and transfers by CRH to CRG for a mix of cash and shares in CRG.

CRG is growing rapidly via acquisitions and organic expansion of projects already invested in. The company is now deriving benefits from acquisitions and considerable network build-out in the last five years. It has demonstrated a reasonable ability to pass on cost increases to customers and had a gross profit margin of 29.7% in 2010. CRG has a higher share of gas sales revenues from residential users of 19.8% (FY10) compared with some of the other large city gas companies in China, where price increases are more challenging than for commercial and industrial users. However, CRG has been able to pass through most increases and therefore Fitch does not consider this to be a major weakness. In regard to supply security CRG benefits from CRH's strategic agreement, including for gas supply, with China National Petroleum Corporation ('A+'/Stable), which currently provides 68% of CRG's gas requirements.

CRG's standalone credit profile is tempered by a substantial number of jointly controlled entities (JCE) where it has less than controlling equity stakes (often arising from providing substantial stakes to provincial governments in projects). In 2010 such entities accounted for nearly 50% of the company's consolidated revenues. However, in Fitch's view, several factors mitigate structural subordination arising from JCEs. CRG has operational control over all the JCEs, except for one project, Chongqing. Furthermore, CRG's centralised funding strategy for its projects have led to little or no debt at project level. For FY10, 88.7% of the total group debt was raised at CRG; this funding model is not expected to change in the medium-term. Given the substantial capex needs at most of its projects, dividends to CRG are expected to be limited in the short- to medium-term. However, Fitch views that CRG's strong access to capital mitigates liquidity risks. These factors also underpin CRG's senior unsecured rating, which is same as its IDR.

CRG intends to increase its coverage to some 100 cities by 2015 from 64 (July 2011), through a combination of incubated project transfers from CRH, external acquisitions, bilateral agreement and, selective bidding for new licenses. Although the company will benefit from CRH's transfer of incubated projects for a mix of cash and shares, given the heavy investments expected, Fitch believes that substantial external capital needs over this period will increase CRG's total indebtedness.

The Stable Outlook reflects the favourable government policy towards gas over coal, and policy support for the build-out of city gas networks as the end-delivery component of the national trunk pipeline network. The Outlook also reflects that although China's city gas market is subject to some tariff controls - particularly on the pass-through of costs to residential consumers - current National Development and Reform Commission tariff treatment allows city gas companies to make economic returns, therefore providing the incentive to build out networks.

Negative rating action could result from a material deterioration in the regulatory environment, an inability to pass through cost increases to preserve profitability, funds from operations fixed cover falling below 7.0x (FY10: 19.2x) and/or net leverage increasing to above 3.5x (FY10: net cash position) on a sustained basis. In addition, evidence of insufficient cashflow up-streaming from subsidiaries to meet CRG's interest service and dividend requirements can also result in negative rating action. Should there be a substantial increase in debt at JCEs, increasing structural subordination for creditors at CRG, it can result in downward pressure on the IDR and can also lead to the senior unsecured rating being notched down from the IDR.

A positive rating action is not likely given the aggressive programme of acquisitions and capex over the medium-term.