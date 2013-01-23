(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based CIMB Bank Berhad's (CIMB Bank) and CIMB Investment Bank Berhad's (CIMB Investment Bank) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings of CIMB Bank and CIMB Investment Bank for business reasons, and will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage for these issuers. A full breakdown of rating actions is detailed below.

CIMB Bank's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating. The ratings affirmation takes into account the bank's strong franchise, satisfactory financial profile and management's track record, as well as the bank's role in supporting growing operations in potentially higher-risk markets in South East Asia. CIMB Investment Bank is rated at the same level as CIMB Bank, due to their similar risk profiles, close operational links and common franchise. Both entities are owned by CIMB Group Holdings Berhad.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor underline Fitch's view of a high probability of extraordinary state support for CIMB Bank and CIMB Investment Bank, if needed. This view is based on the banking group's domestic systemic importance, its large indirect state ownership, and the precedent of the government having supported distressed financial institutions.

The deposits are rated one notch above the Long-Term IDRs to reflect Malaysia's depositor preference regime, where depositors would rank above senior unsecured creditors in a liquidation scenario.

The list of affirmed and withdrawn ratings is as follows:

CIMB Bank

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'

- Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A-'

CIMB Investment Bank

- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'

- Long-term deposit rating affirmed at 'A-'