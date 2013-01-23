BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Akbank T.A.S.'s (Akbank) upcoming issue of TRY-denominated Eurobonds a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating.
The senior unsecured notes will rank equally with all of Akbank's other senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
The expected rating is in line with Akbank's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Stable, which is driven by the bank's Viability Rating. The total amount and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.
Akbank is Turkey's third-largest private bank at end-Q312 with a 11.5% market share in assets. It is 49%-owned by Sabanci Holding, affiliated institutions and Individuals and 9.9% by Citigroup. The rest of the shares are publicly traded.
Akbank is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'/Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing