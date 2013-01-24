(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.'s (Halkbank)
forthcoming Eurobond issue an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes are senior unsecured and
will rank equally with all of Halkbank's other senior unsecured obligations. The total amount
and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.
The expected rating is in line with Halkbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'/Stable.
Halkbank is a majority state-owned bank, with 51% of its shares held by the
State Privatisation Fund. The remaining 49% of the shares are publicly traded.
Halkbank's IDR's are equalised with those of the Turkish sovereign.
Halkbank is currently rated as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'
National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'