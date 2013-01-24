(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.'s (Halkbank) forthcoming Eurobond issue an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with all of Halkbank's other senior unsecured obligations. The total amount and final maturity of the issue are yet to be determined.

The expected rating is in line with Halkbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'/Stable.

Halkbank is a majority state-owned bank, with 51% of its shares held by the State Privatisation Fund. The remaining 49% of the shares are publicly traded. Halkbank's IDR's are equalised with those of the Turkish sovereign.

Halkbank is currently rated as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating 'bbb-'

Support Rating '2'

Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'

Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'