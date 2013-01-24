Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the
German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable) represented by
the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the
seven states undertaking the issue: Bremen, Hamburg,
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern,Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland,
Schleswig-Holstein and Thueringen. All Laender are equally entitled to financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial
performances.
Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of
which will be divided between the participating states as follows:
State of Bremen: EUR150m
State of Hamburg: EUR150m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR150m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR150m
State of Saarland: EUR150m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR150m
State of Thueringen: EUR100m
The State of Thueringen will be the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is
underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which
allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and
recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted
and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.
The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a
sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure on several issuers.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Laender 42
here