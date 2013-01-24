(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - The level of foreign funding for central and eastern
European banks could change if debt that can be bailed in becomes compulsory and
funding from a parent bank is made eligible for bail-in, Fitch Ratings says.
Depending on the extent of parent funding, intragroup facilities could increase
or remain stable for some foreign-owned banks in the region against the more
general trend for parent banks to decrease their funding of subsidiaries.
The draft European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive suggests that debt
that can be bailed in should be equal to at least 10% of liabilities (excluding
regulatory capital). The Vienna 2.0 Initiative proposes parent funding bail-in
and higher capital requirements as alternatives to issuing bail-in debt for
banks in the region.
Given other options to meet the suggested 10% requirement, we believe that CEE
banks would favour parent funding bail-in. Where parental funding is limited,
this could lead to an increase in intragroup loans for CEE banks. Where parent
funding is substantial, there would be an incentive not to reduce it below the
proposed minimum level of debt eligible for bail-in. We think it would be
difficult for many CEE banks to issue debt that can be bailed in due to their
sometimes weak (sub-investment grade) stand-alone profiles, often active
management of their balance sheets by parent banks, and mostly small and
undeveloped local debt markets.
If there is a requirement to maintain a minimum level of such debt and parent
funding would qualify, this could create a floor for the withdrawal of foreign
funding. At end-Q312, foreign funding as a proportion of liabilities in Poland,
the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, ranged
from 10%-25% according to our calculations. We expect parent funding to remain a
feature for banks in the region.
The self-sufficiency of many foreign-owned CEE banks has increased since the
onset of the global financial crisis. Parent funding has decreased, but at a
moderate pace. Our survey of 43 banks in the region last year indicated the
withdrawal of parent funding had been significant but for the most part orderly.
With higher pricing and reduced availability of intragroup funding, competition
for domestic deposits is likely to remain in many CEE markets in 2013, mitigated
by weak prospects for growth in 2013. We expect to see CEE banks gradually
increase funding from capital markets in the medium term, partly encouraged by
the Basel III push to reduce asset-liability maturity and currency mismatches.
On balance, we believe foreign ownership has been, and remains, positive for
financial and macroeconomic stability in CEE. Most foreign banks with a large
CEE presence have remained committed to the region, and have recapitalised
subsidiaries where needed. Most CEE banks' Long-Term IDRs reflect potential
support from parent institutions, with Outlooks aligned accordingly. They are
typically notched once from the parent's Long-Term IDR. If parent banks provide
funding for debt that can be bailed in to CEE subsidiaries, this would likely be
neutral for the IDRs of the latter, confirming our view of the high probability
of parent support and the limited risk of losses for third-party creditors.
The Vienna 2.0 Initiative's report on cross-border bank resolution highlighted
the challenges for banks in the region, where many foreign-owned subsidiaries
have dominant domestic franchises, but often rely to a significant degree on the
parent for funding and strategic decisions.