Jan 25 - The multiple core indicators that the UK financial policy committee will use to
support its decisions for adjusting the Basel III countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) highlight
the complexity in implementing the tool, Fitch Ratings says. Using several measures can improve
the accuracy of the CCB tool, but the increased complexity is likely to reduce transparency,
which could lead to greater divergence in its application.
A flexible capital requirement that increases in favourable, and decreases in unfavourable
economic conditions, is sensible. Together with G-SIFI buffers, market and peer pressure, the
CCB surcharges will encourage banks to build and maintain safer capital buffers. To foster a
consistent approach, Basel and the draft Capital Requirements Directive IV, sets the
credit-to-GDP gap as a reference guide for adjusting the CCB. This is the difference between the
ratio of household and corporate indebtedness to GDP and its long-term trend. It is a measure we
already use in our macro-prudential indicator (MPI).
If the CCB decisions were based on this factor alone, the buffer would have been activated
three times over the last 50 years in the UK. It would have reached 2% in the 1970s secondary
banking crisis and 2.5% in the 1990s small bank crisis. For the most recent crisis, the CCB
would have been activated as early as June 2001, reaching 2.5% in September 2004. From mid-2008,
it would have fluctuated between 1% and 2.5%, before being deactivated in June 2010.
But using a single metric is a blunt tool. Any lead and lag characteristics displayed must
be considered in the CCB adjustment decision. It would have been unlikely for a regulator to
activate a buffer in 2001, at a time when the global economy was recovering from the dotcom
crash. Equally, it is difficult to determine when a crisis is over and a regulator is unlikely
to remove a buffer as quickly as indicated by the ratio.
In practice, the ability of banks to increase capital immediately in the lead up to a credit
bubble may be constrained. Although a one-year period to meet an increase in the CCB is proposed
in the draft CRD IV, it allows for quicker implementation in exceptional circumstances. A
decision to decrease the buffer can take effect immediately. But market forces may limit the
ability of some institutions to deactivate this following a crisis.
Additional measures like those the UK will implement may improve the predictive accuracy of
the CCB tool. This is important especially for economies where the relationship between the
credit-to-GDP gap and banking crises may not hold. Where the variable is out of sync in smaller
or faster-growing economies, crucial signs of economic overheating could be missed.
Last week, the financial policy committee published 16 other core indicators, including
interest rates, leverage ratios, CDS premia and lending spreads, which it will use with stress
tests to supplement the credit-to-GDP gap in its CCB decisions.