Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be
affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of
EUR1.087bn. Following the increase, the total amount of the series, including the amortising
series, rises to EUR1.19bn. Fitch notes that the revolving series amounts will be
increased effective 25 January 2013.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR22,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR179,300,000
Series 2010-2: EUR22,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR179,300,000
Series 2010-4: EUR37,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR213,100,000
Series 2011-2: EUR7,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR90,600,000
Series 2012-1: EUR14,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR99,500,000
Series 2012-2: EUR11,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR74,800,000
Series 2012-3: EUR11,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR74,800,000
Series 2012-4: EUR26,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR175,300,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the
maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch
Assigns 'AAAsf' to VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook Stable', dated
26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.