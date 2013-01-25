(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlooks for National Commercial Bank Jamaica
Limited (NCBJ) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The Outlook revisions on NCBJ's IDRs are in line with a similar action that Fitch took on
Jamaica's sovereign ratings, given the bank's exposure to the government of Jamaica and the
potential for a more challenging operating environment.
The sovereign's Outlook revision to Negative from Stable reflected Jamaica's rising
financing constraints in the context of elevated fiscal and external imbalances.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS - VR & IDRs
NCBJ's Viability Rating drives its long-term IDRs. The bank's VR reflects its strong
domestic franchise, solid profitability, and adequate capitalization. Nevertheless, NCBJ's
ratings remain constrained by the sovereign's weak credit profile given high exposure to the
Jamaican government, lending concentrations, as well as a challenging operating environment.
Investments and loans to the Jamaican government, public entities and entities with a
Jamaican government guarantee continued to represent a high proportion of NCBJ's total assets at
52%, or about 3 times (x) its equity, in the fiscal year ended September 2012 (FYE12). Fitch
remains concerned about this high asset concentration given Jamaica's low sovereign rating
[Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Negative Rating Outlook].
Future rating actions will be highly contingent on a change in Fitch's view of the sovereign
given the bank's sizable sovereign exposure. Additionally, a downgrade of the bank's ratings
could be driven by an unexpected marked deterioration of asset quality that weakens
profitability or capitalization to a level that is no longer consistent with its current peers
(emerging market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b' or 'b+').
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support rating is constrained by the sovereign's weak credit profile. However,
the Support floor of 'B-' indicates Fitch's view that NCBJ's systemic importance makes the
government's propensity to support the bank high although its capacity may be weak.
NCBJ is the largest bank in the system in terms of assets with more than 40% market share of
the commercial banking system in recent years. In 2002, the Jamaican government sold a majority
stake in the bank to Advantage Investment Corporation (AIC), one of Canada's largest privately
held mutual fund management companies.
Fitch has affirmed NCBJ's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'; Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-'
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support floor at 'B-'.