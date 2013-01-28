(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says the stable asset performance of mortgage and consumer loans in Australia and New Zealand is reflected in the 51 affirmations and one downgrade of structured finance (SF) tranches in Q412. There were no upgrades in the quarter. Realised losses to date have been limited.

The only downgrade was to the class B notes from Westpac NZ Securitisation Limited as a result of the release of the New Zealand RMBS criteria addendum.

Of all the notes reviewed in Q412 two New Zealand junior notes in two non-conforming RMBS transactions remain on Negative Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view that performance will remain volatile as the pools reduce in size.

The affirmations were all in RMBS transactions: eight Australian prime, five New Zealand prime, and three New Zealand non-conforming, two Australian non-conforming and one Australian reverse mortgage.

Fitch expects RMBS, the largest asset class in the agency's rated portfolio, to remain stable, supported by low unemployment rate of about 5% and 6% in Australia and New Zealand, respectively. Fitch forecast GDP growth to average about 3% in 2013 for both countries.