(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says that over half of IMMFA Euro Money Market Funds (MMF) by assets have adopted or publicly announced they are in the process of adopting structural share class changes in response to potential negative euro money market yields, amounting to nearly EUR50bn assets. Investors have been accepting of this: changes have been approved at EGMs and outflows have not been unusually high compared to seasonal patterns. We expect more fund complexes will follow suit.

In all cases Fitch has reviewed, investors have been given the option to redeem prior to changes being made. For the sample of Fitch-rated Euro MMFs that have implemented changes, the majority of investors have chosen to remain invested in the funds post-EGM approval, despite the new structures and the potential for capital loss through unit destruction.

The changes adopted allow for the maintenance of a constant net asset value (CNAV) per share in a potentially negative yield environment. These changes follow the cut in the ECB deposit rate to zero in July 2012 and recognise the increased risk that a MMF could suffer a negative net yield. Fitch is not aware of a fund that has posted a negative net yield to date.

The changes made apply to those funds that strive to maintain a CNAV via distributing share classes. Distributing share classes that continuously post negative net yields could cause the rounded NAV of the share class to fall below 1. Amending the structure, to allow the redemption and/or cancellation of shares on any day where a fund suffers a negative yield, enables funds to maintain a stable net asset value per share. However, investors would lose capital in this scenario via a reduced number of shares.

The structural changes implemented by MMF managers to date have all achieved the same economic effect. Fitch has noted slightly differing mechanisms, via creating new share classes and by modifying existing share classes. Daily liquidity has also been maintained, a key consideration of Fitch's global MMF rating criteria.

Fitch has also noted the concept of relativity being introduced into MMF objectives, whereby the yield of a fund is compared to prevailing money market rates. The average net yield of Fitch rated Prime Euro MMFs is currently 5bps.

Negative MMF yields stemming from the short-term market rate environment would not be a negative rating factor by itself for Fitch-rated MMFs, including those rated 'AAAmmf, as the agency indicated in a comment dated 18 September 2012 (see 'Fitch: Potentially Negative Euro Yields Won't Impact MMF Ratings' at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch recognises that MMFs yields are to be consistent with prevailing safety and liquidity costs, commensurate with alternative high-quality short-term instruments. The agency also highlights that Fitch MMF ratings are a ranking of funds on the basis of their liquidity, market and credit risk profiles.