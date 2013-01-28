Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on the Phoenix Funding Limited transactions following various amendments of the respective transaction documents.

Under the amendments, the senior tranches of both Phoenix Funding 2 Limited and Phoenix Funding 3 Limited have been re-tranched so that the credit enhancement levels supporting the class A notes have increased to 42% and 37% from 31% and 32%, respectively.

Additionally, the amendments include explicit documentation of the mortgage arrears resolution strategies that will be adopted by the mortgage managers. These strategies are broadly covered under the servicer's (KBCI, not rated) internal code of conduct, providing mortgage managers with a wider range of options to resolve arrears cases.

Other amendments, which Fitch view as having minimal impact on the rated notes, involve the swap triggers of another rating agency as well as the removal of liquidity facility triggers. At present, Fitch believes that the respective reserve funds and subordinated loans will provide a sufficient buffer against any potential liquidity shortfalls. The revised documentation also ratifies the use of the online payment system operated by KBCI as of September 2012, which offers customers an alternative method of payment.