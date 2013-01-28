Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on
the Phoenix Funding Limited transactions following various amendments of the
respective transaction documents.
Under the amendments, the senior tranches of both Phoenix Funding 2 Limited and
Phoenix Funding 3 Limited have been re-tranched so that the credit enhancement
levels supporting the class A notes have increased to 42% and 37% from 31% and
32%, respectively.
Additionally, the amendments include explicit documentation of the mortgage
arrears resolution strategies that will be adopted by the mortgage managers.
These strategies are broadly covered under the servicer's (KBCI, not rated)
internal code of conduct, providing mortgage managers with a wider range of
options to resolve arrears cases.
Other amendments, which Fitch view as having minimal impact on the rated notes,
involve the swap triggers of another rating agency as well as the removal of
liquidity facility triggers. At present, Fitch believes that the respective
reserve funds and subordinated loans will provide a sufficient buffer against
any potential liquidity shortfalls. The revised documentation also ratifies the
use of the online payment system operated by KBCI as of September 2012, which
offers customers an alternative method of payment.