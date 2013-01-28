(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on JSIC GEFEST (GEFEST) 'B+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'A(rus)' National IFS rating to Stable from Positive and affirmed the ratings.

RATING RATIONALE

The Outlook revision follows the weakening of the company's market positions in its core segment of construction and erection insurance (CAR/EAR) in 9M12 as well as declining premium income and profitability in the same period. The rating action also reflects Fitch's concerns about the fact that GEFEST's competitive advantages outside its niche are limited and therefore diversification to other segments might be unviable.

The affirmation reflect GEFEST's strong capitalisation, acceptable quality of the investment portfolio and strong reinsurance programme.

After the capital injection of RUB456m in Q111 GEFEST's capitalisation substantially improved. Based on its internal model, Fitch considers GEFEST's risk-adjusted capital position to be strong for the rating level. However, GEFEST's statutory solvency margin is somewhat weaker, standing at 168% at end-Q312 (2011: 181%), which represents only a moderate cushion above required minimum of 130%.

GEFEST suffered from substantial weakening of its market positions in its niche segment of CAR/EAR insurance in 9M12. Despite the growth in net premium written by 22% in 9M12 the company's total gross written premium fell by 9.7% to RUB1.5bn in the same period. This decline followed the 45% decrease of CAR/EAR insurance premiums in the same period compared with 9M11. This falls short of strategic targets adopted by the company and is explained by slowdown in financing of some of the infrastructure projects in 2012 and increased activity of competitors.

GEFEST reported a negative underwriting result in 9M12 with the combined ratio deteriorating to 104.3% from 94.8% (updated based on new reporting forms) in 9M11. The key factors for the weakening underwriting profitability were re-composition of the insurance portfolio towards poorer performing motor damage and health lines and an increase in attritional claims activity for CAR/EAR property and other minor lines.

GEFEST's liquid assets fell in 9M12 with a corresponding increase in illiquid receivables, which was exacerbated by negative operating profitability reported by the company in the same period. The agency cautions that GEFEST's liquidity position may weaken further should negative profitability persist in 2013.

The credit quality of GEFEST's investment portfolio is moderate, resulting from placements with low- or non-rated banks and, to a lesser extent, exposure to affiliated investments.

Fitch believes that the credit quality of GEFEST's reinsurance protection is positive for the ratings despite minor placements with low rated reinsurers. The quality and capacity of GEFEST's core reinsurance programme is one of the insurer's advantages in the competition for construction risks with other sector players.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings could be upgraded if GEFEST adheres to satisfactory underwriting discipline and shows signs of enhancement of its profitability (eg net combined ratio consistently below 100%) while maintaining a comfortable regulatory solvency margin (at least 150% of required minimum).

Conversely, GEFEST's rating could be downgraded if the company's franchise weakens further and underwriting profitability continues to deteriorate (eg measured by a combined ratio above 105% for a number of years).