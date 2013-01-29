(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings affirmed Vietnam's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. The agency has also
affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
RATING RATIONALE
Vietnam's ratings are underpinned by its track record of strong economic growth and a
favourable environment for foreign direct investment that has rendered the economy less
vulnerable to external shocks and raised its potential growth rate. The ratings are also
supported by favourable overall levels of external debt and debt service relative to rated peers
as well as by high levels of domestic savings and investment. Fitch estimates that Vietnam's
domestic savings and investment rates have averaged 28% and 36% respectively over the past five
years.
The ratings are constrained by higher and more volatile consumer price inflation than peers
that renders the economy and exchange rate vulnerable to adverse economic and financial shocks.
Despite rapid economic growth and development over the last two decades, human capital and the
value-added per person remain low relative to single 'B' and 'BB' rated peers. The quality and
timeliness of economic and financial data in Vietnam are also rating weaknesses, particularly
the lags in the release of data on the stock of official foreign exchange reserves.
The principal constraint on Vietnam's sovereign rating is the potential risk to
macro-financial stability and to public finances posed by a large and opaque banking sector. In
particular, the potential fiscal cost of restructuring the banking sector is highly uncertain.
Fitch's base-case estimate is a recapitalisation cost of 10% of 2012 GDP but there is a wide
range of possible outcomes around this estimate, depending on the evolution of the economy,
structural reform and the role of foreign capital.
The State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) admission that non-performing loans (NPLs), which
accounted for 8.8% of total loans at end-September 2012, were higher than previously reported by
banks is a positive step toward addressing the structural weakness of the sector. The SBV is
also reportedly considering setting up a state asset-management company to help restructure
banks. Improvements on the quality of financial reporting and governance as well as greater
confidence in the size of the fiscal risk posed by the banking sector would lift a key
constraint on Vietnam's ratings.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the policy authorities will remain
committed to macroeconomic stability, including lower inflation, a stable currency, and avoiding
an excessive current account deficit.
Vietnam has rebalanced its current account while avoiding a steep recession, in contrast to
certain emerging and advanced economies. Fitch estimates the current account surplus rose to
7.2% of GDP in 2012 (0.2% in 2011). Foreign-exchange reserves may have reached around USD24bn at
end-2012 as a result. This should provide Vietnam with a larger buffer to cope with any further
capital flight.
The worst of the downturn is over after Vietnam's economy slowed rapidly in response to
austerity measures implemented in February 2011 under Resolution 11's objectives of achieving
macroeconomic stability. Real GDP grew 5.5% yoy in H212, following a 4.4% yoy increase in H112.
Fitch forecasts real GDP to grow 5.5% in 2013 versus 5% in 2012.
Headline CPI inflation slowed rapidly, averaging 9.1% in 2012 versus 18.7% in 2011. This
allowed SBV to cut benchmark interest rates by 600bp in 2012. However, Fitch believes monetary
policy is unlikely to be loosened further as this could erode support for the exchange rate.
Core inflation pressures also remain high.
Fitch expects the government to slightly tighten its fiscal stance in 2013. Fitch estimates
that Vietnam's budget deficit, including off-budget spending, will narrow to 5.1% of GDP in 2013
from 5.9% of GDP in 2012. The general government debt/GDP ratio remained stable at 44% of GDP in
2012, in line with 'B' and 'BB' peer group medians.
RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action are:
-A sustained improvement in the overall macroeconomic outlook consistent with sustainable
economic growth with moderate and stable inflation and external equilibrium
-Greater clarity on the potential cost of resolving non-performing loans or improvement in
the standalone credit quality of the banking sector
-An acceleration in structural reforms, particularly with regard to state-owned enterprises
and public investment
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action are:
-Higher-than-expected losses in the banking sector, which would require large-scale
sovereign support and potentially threaten macro-financial stability
-Abandoning Resolution 11 macro-economic stability objectives and adoption of policies that
threaten price and external stability
-A sharp, sustained deterioration in public finances which leads to a large increase in
Vietnam's general government debt-to-GDP ratio
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
-Fitch assumes that Vietnam's authorities will continue to adhere to policies aimed at
achieving macroeconomic stability of slower GDP growth, lower inflation and a healthier current
account balance
-Fitch assumes that the potential cost of restructuring the banking sector will be broadly
in line with the agency's base-case of 10% of GDP
-Fitch assumes that political stability will persist in the medium-term
-Fitch also assumes global growth, with world real GDP growth projected to rise 2.4% and
2.9% in 2013 and 2014 respectively, compared with an estimate of 2% in 2012